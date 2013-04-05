Welcome to the Retroist Silver Spoons Podcast. On this week’s show, I talk all about the 1980’s sitcom Silver Spoons. This a sitcom that is near and dear to me, so very happy to cover it. I hope by sharing it, I will get a few people to give it a try.

In this episode, I talk about the cast, the people who created the show, the concept behind the show, where you can find the show today, and more.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Silver Spoons Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.