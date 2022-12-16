Welcome to the 16th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 289, is all about the 1988 Christmas classic, Scrooged.

Renting videos was one of the great cultural touchstones of the eighties. You will often hear people talk about not rewinding them or the fees you get for being late or losing a film. To start the show, I talk about what it was like when you lost a tape in your own house and the amount of effort you sometimes needed to put in to find it.

Then I move onto the film itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the production, cast, release, music, reception, lack of merchandise and much more.

Scrooged was a hit at the time, but it seemed to fall short of everyone’s expectations. This has put it in a weird spot in people’s memories. Luckily, over the years, it has become a high-budget offbeat Christmas classic enjoyed by many. Hopefully by talking about it today, I can persuade you to check it out or revisit it.

Listen and download the Retroist Scrooged Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles and companion articles to the podcast delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

16th episode of the new season and the 289th episode of the Retroist Podcast.

I have been thinking about this episode for a while. It was on a recent rewatch when it hit me why I liked it so much and why I wanted to talk about it. I like the flaws.

Bill Murray sure does seem difficult to work with.

Do listen to the score by Danny Elfman, it does not disappoint.

Star-studded is an understatement. Great old celebs. I really like Mitchum appearing in this film, but Allen adds the most outside of Murray.

Would like to have seen Kinison in this film. His energy vs. Murray would have been something to see.

I would eventually buy Scrooged on VHS. Back then though, I didn’t really appreciate it like I do now.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.