Welcome to the Retroist Scooby-Doo, Where are You? Podcast. Today’s show is all about Scooby-Doo, Where are You? I start by talking about how I watched the show as a kid. Then I go into the history of the show, the actors who gave voice to the legendary characters, and touch briefly on the shows that were influenced by Scooby-Doo.

I am happy to announce new a new addition to the show this week!

I would like to welcome metagirl to the crew. She is presenting the top 5 list this week and we are very pleased to have her aboard. The Retroist Podcast family keeps growing – we might need to build some new offices soon.

It reminds me I need to check on that old movie projectionist I hired, he never seems to leave the vault down in the sub-levels.

