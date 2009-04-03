Welcome to the Retroist Saturday Supercade Podcast. Do you like cartoons? How about video games? Well, you came to the right place.

This week’s Retroist Podcast is about the CBS early 1980s Saturday Morning Masterpiece “Saturday Supercade”, which hit the airwaves on September 17, 1983, and ran for two seasons. I talk about all the show segments (Frogger, Donkey Kong, Q-Bert, Donkey Kong Jr, Pitfall Harry, Space Ace, and Kangaroo), play some commercials and throw in some surprises for good measure.

This is my second episode of the podcast and I have changed things up a little already. I hope you enjoy the changes.

Show Notes

Trying to remember some details about when I recorded this show. This might have been the episode where I tried to use a condenser mic rather than the old USB headset I used for my first episode. Still, the sound quality is mediocre.

I do remember liking the format for this show. Taking a look at the various shows as if journeying through them. I was still trying to find out what the show was like.

Peachy was not around to produce audio at this point, so originally this had different audio at the start of the show. I would later replace it with the regular audio pieces that have become fairly standard.

I think this is the first episode where I used my intro for the show. Although it was originally slightly different. I remember editing it together after someone emailed me after the first show that it was odd not to have one.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.