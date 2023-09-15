Welcome to a journey back to the charmingly quirky world of 1985, where Rustler's Rhapsody graced the big screen and left audiences with a reaction that was, sadly, less than rhapsodic. However, sometimes a film's true charm takes a bit longer to shine through, and for many, like myself, who discovered this hidden gem on cable, it was love at first viewing.

Rustler's Rhapsody isn't just another Western parody; it's a loving tribute to the B Westerns of the 1930s and 1940s, capturing the essence of a bygone era, while making fun of it, with impeccable precision. Some may draw comparisons to the irreverent humor of Blazing Saddles, however, it's important to note that Rustler's Rhapsody had its own unique vision and intentions from the outset.

In this all-new episode of the Retroist Podcast, we embark on a journey deep into the heart of Rustler's Rhapsody. We'll explore the talented individuals who brought this cinematic treasure to life, both in front of and behind the camera. From the production challenges to the initial reception, we'll uncover the fascinating story behind this film.

And let's not forget the music! As always, the show is accompanied by the wonderful melodies provided by Peachy.

It's a mystery that Rustler's Rhapsody didn't enjoy immediate popularity, but perhaps its humor is so beautifully specific that it needed time to find its audience. Regardless of the reasons, this episode serves as an impassioned plea for viewers to give this film a second chance, or even a first if they missed it the first time around.

So, my fellow retro enthusiasts, I encourage you to take a leap back in time and revisit or discover the delightful world of Rustler's Rhapsody. It's a cinematic experience that's sure to put a smile on your face and make you appreciate the art of the B Western in a whole new light. Yeehaw!

I tried to record this podcast last year after a rewatch, but didn’t like how it turned out, so I decided to give it another show.

I think the “meta” elements of comedy in this film might work better for today’s audiences.

Like many scenes, the dressage scene in the film still cracks me. “I wish my horse could do that!” “Me too.”

Most of the people I have met, who enjoy this film, discovered it either on HBO or Showtime. I was happy to find the Showtime clip to share.

One of the pieces of retro audio is not like the other’s, but it’s still connected to the film, do you know how?

I had two more pieces of retro audio, but decided to remove them to tighten up the show.

I grew up saying homage with the H being heard. I have since stopped saying it that way, or so I thought. It resurfaces here.

GW Bailey is a great character actor. I dislike his character in Police Academy and love his character in this one. He can just change it up.

As you might guess, like most comedies from a different era, some of the jokes and lines don’t land now or are very dated, but for a film from the 80s, not as many as you would think.

I don’t go out of my way to watch Westerns. I think I just saw so many as a kid, I got tired of them, but some of the best films I have seen have been westerns or were heavily influenced by the genre.

The soundtrack has been uploaded in it entirety on YouTube if you wanted to check it out.

I like the title of the film, but I wonder if it had a different name if it might have sold more tickets?

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.