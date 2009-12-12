The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Podcast
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:31
-29:31

Retroist Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Podcast

A stop motion classic from Rankin/Bass
Retroist
Dec 12, 2009
Share
Transcript

Christmas comes a little earlier to the Retroist and we love it. On today’s show we talk about the Rankin/Bass classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. We talk about the history of the show, the talent behind it and its place in pop culture and television history. We also have some great sound and music to get you in the Holiday mood.

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Thanks for reading The Retroist! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Production Notes

  • This is episode 37 of the 1st season of the Retroist Podcast.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.

Discussion about this podcast

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
For over a decade, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Retroist
Recent Episodes
Retroist Christmas Commercials Podcast
  Retroist
Retroist A Christmas Story Podcast
  Retroist
Retroist Intellivision Podcast
  Retroist
Retroist Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Podcast
  Retroist
Retroist Dungeons & Dragons Podcast
  Retroist
Retroist Pitfall Podcast
  Retroist
Retroist Magnum PI Podcast
  Retroist