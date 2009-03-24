Welcome to the Retroist Rubik’s Cube Podcast. I am proud to announce the premiere of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s show is all about one of my favorite pop culture icons, “The Rubik’s Cube.”

During the show I mention some fun facts about the Magic Cube, listen to some great old commercials and of course discuss the “Rubik, the Amazing Cube” animated series.

This is my first episode, and I am anticipating changes to pacing and format over time. I will also try to add some new voices.

So please bear with me while I work through this process, and hopefully you will enjoy the shows I put out on my journey.

