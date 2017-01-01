Welcome to the Retroist Rubik the Amazing Cube Podcast. On today’s show I start off by talking about the dark urges one feels when challenged to solve a puzzle they are not capable of solving. Needless to say, it is not pretty. After I unburden myself of this, I move onto the subject of the podcast.

I talk about this glorious underrated animated gem from the 1980s. Which I honestly love despite its ludicrous writing and plot. During the show, I discuss the production, talent and much more.

Vic Sage is back on the show with a “Why Should I know this person.” This time Vic talks all about the very talented Michael Bell. metagirl wades through the not vast number of episodes to bring you the Retroist Top 5 episodes of Rubik the Amazing Cube.

This episode was originally released as part of the supporter series. I think enough time has gone by that other people might enjoy giving it a listen.

