Retroist Rocketeer Podcast

Welcome to season 13 of the Retroist Podcast! In this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I discuss the 1991 cult classic film, The Rocketeer. This film was not a huge hit at the time, but instantly found a slew of rabid fans. I count myself as one of those fans, so I was very happy to put this episode together.

I begin the episode by talking about my disbelief that not everyone in the world was not praising this film upon its release. I then wax philosophically about geekdom and the magic of being into entertainment that others do not appreciate.

After the story, I talk about the film. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the plot, the cast, the comic books, the TV series, how Paul Sorvino charmed my Mom, Betty Page, and much more.

The Rocketeer has been in eternal reboot or sequel mode for a long time. That is because it has some passionate fans who keep championing it despite the fact that it didn’t live up to commercial expectations.

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

🛒 Visit the Retroist Store 🛒

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is episode 244 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

First episode of Season 13. Lucky number!

Slowly creeping up in terms of length. Just under 30 minutes. I used to cut shows further, but people seem to like it a little longer. So I am making effort to keep it longer.

Huge cast here. I only focused on a handful of people. I couldn’t resist making a Star Trek connection though.

I cut down some of my story from the start of the show. I will put some of that into the Patreon page for people to hear.

Removed a commercial during the editing process. It was not related to the Rocketeer enough.

I mention the animated series. I cut out about 1.5 minutes from that section. Mostly about the cast.

I had a short tirade about the lack of toys for the Rocketeer.

I cut out my review of the games. I had a much longer idea where I actually tried to play the NES version while talking about it. Technically I didn’t pull that off.

I hope I pronounced supporter names correctly. If I got your name wrong, or you would like it pronounced differently, feel free to drop me a line over at Patreon and I will mention you on the next episode.

I finally got Peachy’s Twitter handle mentioned on the show. I should have been doing that for a while. I will be doing that moving forward. Please follow him.

Because of the longer ending of the show, you will hear more of the Power Closing Loop. It’s even longer than that. So the more people I have to mention, the merrier.

The movie I forgot in the audio piece at the end? Dying Young. Which I do not have any plans to cover on a podcast.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.