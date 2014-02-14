Welcome to the Retroist RoboCop Podcast. On this week’s show, we talk about the 1987 sci-fi classic, RoboCop. I start off by talking about clearance toy stores and the value of older sibling guilt. Then I talk about the novelization, the video games, the people in front of and behind the camera, the music, plot, and much, much more.

I am joined again by Vic Sage who does another great “Why Should I Know this Person”. This week, Vic tells you why you should know the very talented, Miguel Ferrer.

