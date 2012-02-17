Welcome to the Retroist Revenge of the Nerds Podcast. On this week’s show, I talk all about the classic film, Revenge of the Nerds. A lot of people talk about rebooting this film, but I am not sure anything approaching its effect could happen today.

I start off the show discussing how you find your way into various groups as you move through life. Often never realizing that you have been running with the wrong crowd. This happened to me in High School when I decided I preferred the school’s trivia and academics team to the track team.

Then I discuss the film. I talk about the cast, the plot, the sequels, and much much more. Music on the show was provided by the great and powerful Peachy.

Production Notes

I recorded this show one other time before editing and releasing this version. A lot of great oral history articles online, so it is very easy to find information on this movie. This is also a film with a DVD commentary track, which is a fun way to get more info and immerse yourself before a show.

In the end, I probably editing out about 22 minutes of “other” stuff that slowed things down. I might have wanted to knock another 4 or 5 minutes off this, but my fandom for the film makes that a bit difficult.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.