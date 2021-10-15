Welcome to Episode 5 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the Eighties horror classic, Re-Animator.

Now you might be looking back at the post I did at the start of this “season” and note that Re-Animator was not included in that list. I have been listening to feedback from people on Discord and decided I should do something horror-related during the Halloween season. What better than this amazing film.

I start off by talking about my attempts to build a library in my childhood home and how that led me to find and read my first works of HP Lovecraft.

Before getting into the movie, I touch upon the life and work of Lovecraft, with emphasis on the writing and release of Herbert West – Reanimator.

Then I discuss the film itself, discussing the complicated journey it and its writer/director took while bringing it to the big screen. I talk about the plot, cast, music, sequels, and much more.

Like most people who worked at a video store in the 80s and 90s, I had a lot of exposure to this film. I have watched the film countless times, and it is remarkably re-watchable.

I hope, after giving the show a listen, you check out the film.

Production Notes

This is the fifth episode of the 14th season of the podcast. It was the seventh episode I recorded this season. This was not planned, but it’s Halloween time, so a horror movie seemed to be appropriate.

I cut about 30 seconds of the story I tell. Monstly about other stuff I had brought into my library.

I had more about Lovecraft. Including modern critiques of him as a human being. Felt like too much and went off on distracting tangents that would work better as a full podcast by someone else.

I had a bit more audio. I cut it down so I could include the longer trailer.

While recording the show, I had my Lovecraft book in front of me the entire time. You might hear me pawing at it in the background. I apologize for the distractions.

I got a little too much into the summary.

I had a section about the liquid they used for the re-agent. I flubbed it a lot and couldn’t fix it.

It might sound like a lot of Jeffrey Combs talk, but that is actually cut down. Combs is awesome.

I cut down on the music section. The soundtrack is on YouTube, so if you have the inclination, I suggest you check it out.

I had tried to record this episode once before about 8 years ago. I am glad I didn’t release that episode, it was very messy.

If I mispronounced your name as a Patreon supporter, please email me and I will add a corrected version to a future episode.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.