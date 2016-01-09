Welcome to the Retroist RAD Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about the 1986 epic BMX-themed masterpiece, RAD. I start off talking about my short-lived bike helmet, then I move onto the movie. I talk about the Director, writers, cast, plot, reception and I throw in a few surprises here and there.

It still surprises me how few people are tracking down this film, so please try to track down a copy, I think you will enjoy it as much as I do.

