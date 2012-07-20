Welcome to the Retroist Qbert Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about the classic 1980s arcade games, Q*bert. This is a game I am a big fan of, even while I am terrible at it. I am joined this week by metagirl with a new and controversial top 5 list and by Vic Sage with a brand new, “Why Should I Know this Person?” Music on the show was provided by Peachy (the Coily of Wales).

