Retroist Press Your Luck Podcast

On today’s show, I talk about the game show classic, Press Your Luck. I kick off the show talking about how comforting it was to watch great shows like this when I was home from school. Then I talk a little about how I turned the Whammies from the show into monsters in my Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

Then we get into the meat of the show. I discuss the show that this is based on, “Second Chance,” the people in front of and behind the camera, the tragic death of Peter Tomarkan who hosted the show, the controversy behind Michael Larson, and much more.

This is the third time I have attempted to do a Press Your Luck podcast. So I am very happy to finally be able to release an episode, so I hope you enjoy it. More importantly, I hope it persuades you to revisit the show or check it out for the first time.

Historically, I have released my episodes on Friday. Multiple people have asked me to change that and release it at the start of the week. So this week I am giving that a try. So hopefully it is something you can enjoy at the start of your week. Perhaps on your way to work or during a much-needed break.

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

🛒 Visit the Retroist Store 🛒

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is episode 212 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.