Welcome to the Retroist Poltergeist Podcast. They’re here! On today’s show I talk all about the legendary horror film, Poltergeist. I discuss how it was made, the people behind it, the Curse of the movie, the controversy around its direction, its sequels, and much much more.

Halloween is coming, so it is a good time to sit down and watch a good horror film, I can suggest no finer film to kick off the season. Okay, maybe I can suggest a few others, but this is a great start. So fire up those TVs

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Poltergeist Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.