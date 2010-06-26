Welcome to the Retroist Pole Position Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the video game classic, Pole Position. I begin by talking about my first experience with the cockpit version of Pole Position and how it hypnotized me. Then I move onto the game itself. I talk about the game’s creation and success, the ports, the sequels and of course the Saturday Morning Cartoon.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Pole Position Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.