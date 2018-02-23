I recently watched the Fast and the Furious for the first time. Its similarities to Point Break drove me to rewatch Point Break. This despite having some negative feelings about the film. So I talk about those feelings, where they come from, and how some things are worth revisiting despite your feelings.

Then I move onto discussing the film. I talk about the production, the director, writers, the soundtrack, the sequel, and much more.

This film is peak Patrick Swayze and I think one of the films that helped invent the modern action film. So if you haven’t seen it in a while, or have never seen it, go grab yourself two meatball sandwiches and give it a watch.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Point Break Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.