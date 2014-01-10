Welcome to the Retroist Planet of the Apes Podcast. On this week’s show, we talk about the greatest film about a world run by apes, 1968’s “Planet of the Apes”. I talk about how easily distracted I am by anything Planet of the Apes related when they are on the television. Then I talk about the book, the people in front of and behind the camera, the music, plot and much much more.

I am joined again by Vic Sage who does another great “Why Should I know this Person”. This week, Vic tells you why you should know the very talented, Roddy McDowall. Doug McCoy is back with a brand new “Also Ran”. And Rob “Flack” O’Hara talks about the Planet of the Apes Atari 2600 prototype game in his segment “Talking Tech”.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.