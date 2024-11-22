In 1987, what is arguably the best Thanksgiving movie ever made, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles hit theaters. Like many people who saw it, I instantly fell in love with it and over the years I have watched maybe over a hundred times. Its a heartfelt comedy, that isn’t afraid to go over the top with humor (or its language). So I am very happy to be able cover it on this newest episode of the Retroist Podcast.

I start the episode talking about my brush with being the class clown and how that tied into the film. Learning you don’t have what it takes to be the funny one in class is a tough lesson, but one I needed to learn. Then I move on the film itself. I discuss the plot, its production, the stars of the film, its reception and much more.

For all the years I worked in the video store, this was one film you could count on people renting or buying during the last two months of the year. Even if they weren’t, we only needed to put it on the in-store tv to get people interested. Despite this forced watching, I never grew tired of this film. These characters, especially Candy’s is just so endearing, its just nice to have them around, even in the background.

This is a revisiting of an episode I did back in 2010. Its one that people have mentioned they might like to hear me redo. Its a bit longer than the original, so I hope you like how it turned out.

Production Notes

This is the 330th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 5 of the new season. Thanks for sticking with me or trying out the show.

This a revisit episode, so a version of it has been released before. This is a new recording though, so while it might have stuff in common, it is also a bit different.

If you can, get the Ultra 4k edition just to watch the outtakes. They are compelling, but as I mentioned, most of them were good cuts. I especially love seeing Candy riff for 5+ minutes. What a talent.

I can’t go on a roadtrip without thinking about this movie (and Vacation).

The music used in the film is kind of odd. Which I like about it. This version of Red River Valley is burned into my brain.

I wonder who would be excited about a remake of this film? There must be a group of people who want to see it besides the movie execs and stars hoping to cash in on the legacy of the original Who are you people? Why do you want to see this? Assuming you like the original.

You’re messing with the wrong guy!

I am not sure I have met anyone as thoughtless ad Del in the motel bathroom. I know he has been alone, but to use up ALL the towels is crazy and a big strike against him in my book.

