Step right into the newest chapter of the Retroist Podcast, where we're about to embark on a flavorful journey that might just reignite a spark of nostalgia in your taste buds. Hold onto your hats, folks, because today's episode is all about the Pizza Hut classic that time almost forgot – the delectable Italian Pie, or as it was affectionately known, the Priazzo.

First up, let's take a trip down memory lane – specifically, my own memories as a youngster grappling with the concept of change. I have to confess, I was not exactly what you'd call a change enthusiast. If you thought I'd readily hop on the "new and improved" pizza bandwagon just because it was scrumptious, well, I hate to burst your bubble, but you've clearly missed some key nuggets from my past podcast ramblings.

Now, let's zero in on the star of the show – the Priazzo itself. This isn't your run-of-the-mill overnight sensation; it's a tale of patient culinary craftsmanship. We'll explore the slow and steady birthing process of this cheesy marvel, from its inception to its grand debut, and even its diverse variations that tantalized taste buds across the land.

Oh, but that's not all, my friends. We're diving headfirst into the realm of Priazzo reception – both the welcoming cheers and the skeptics' raised eyebrows. We'll unveil the genius marketing moves that had us salivating over slices, as well as the candid critiques that inevitably came with the territory.

Now, gather 'round, because it's story time about my very own family's tryst with the Priazzo. Back in the day, we hopped onto the Priazzo bandwagon with gusto, savoring each delectable bite. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Our fleeting love affair with this cheesy delight slowly dwindled, giving way to the magnetic pull of our tried-and-true pizza favorites. The Priazzo became a rare treat, like an old friend who visits only on special occasions.

And then, just like that, poof! It was gone. When I went on a quest to relive those Priazzo memories, I was met with a pizza-shaped void that left me yearning for a taste of yesteryear. By revisiting the glory days of the Priazzo in today's episode, I'm hoping to rekindle the collective memory of this once-beloved culinary creation.

So, there you have it – a mouthwatering exploration of the Pizza Hut Priazzo, a forgotten treasure that once graced our plates and now beckons from the annals of time. Join me as we peel back the layers of nostalgia, one cheesy slice at a time, and perhaps reignite your own appetite for this flavorful blast from the past.

Production Notes

This is the 302nd episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 4 of this season.

I enjoy food related episode and I wanted to cover this a bit a go, but turned it into a post. Still, it sat with me, and ultimately I wanted to talk about it on the show.

I am curious if anyone stumbled upon any other variations. I am finding speculations from people online about ones they remember, but I suspect a lot of that was special ordering.

A bunch of former Pizza Hut employees have talked about what a pain these were to make. I could see that compared to the other menu offerings.

Part of me wishes that at some point Pizza Hut made a big play for breakfast. I would love to have my own personal pan breakfast pizza at an old style Hut.

It must be exciting working in the naming of products. It must have been fascinating when computers hit the scene and opened up all sorts of possibilities for name generation.

I had double the amount of old retro audio in this one, but took out a bunch of it to move things along. I love old Pizza Hut advertising.

Sadly, I cannot remember the last time I had a Priazzo. It was certainly with my family, but it is ones of those products I expected would stick around for a long while. As is usually the case with foods, I should have eaten a lot more of it.

If you are listening on YouTube, I may have taken out the music that can be found in the downloadable podcast. Sorry about that.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.