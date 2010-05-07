Welcome to the Retroist Outer Limits Podcast. On today’s show I talk all about the cult classic tv show, The Outer Limits. This show is legendary.

I talk about the creation of the show and its constant comparisons to the Twilight Zone. Then I talk about its music, actors, writers and the show’s reboot in the 1990s.

Good news list fans, metagirl is back with a top 5 list.

