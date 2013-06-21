Welcome to the Retroist On the Right Track Podcast. On this week’s show, I talk all about the Gary Coleman comedy classic, On the Right Track. This film was very popular on cable TV in the 1980s. I think I watched it every time it was on. This week I am joined this week by Vic Sage with a new “Why Should I Know this Person?” and Rob “Flack” O’Hara with a great new “Talking Tech”.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist On the Right Track Podcast

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.