Welcome to the Retroist Night of the Creeps Podcast. In this episode, I talk all about the eighties cult classic, “Night of the Creeps”. I start out by talking about the magic of working at a video store and how it could expose you to new films. Then I move onto the movie and talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the plot, music, “sequel” and much more. This week I am joined by The Projectionist who takes over “Why Should I Know this Person” duties after Vic Sage mysteriously steps away while recording.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Night of the Creeps Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.