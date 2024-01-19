I can’t believe I have never released an episode based on “Night of the Comet" in all of my years podcast. I found evidence that I attempted an episode way back in 2012, but I must have not been happy with it. Well, some people have been talking about it and I thought I would release it for Halloween 2023. That came and went, but I didn’t give up, and here we are.

In the realm of cult classics, 'Night of the Comet' stands out as a unique blend of horror, sci-fi, and dark comedy. Released in 1984, this film captured the essence of the era while projecting a post-apocalyptic world that resonates with audiences even today. What makes it so memorable? Perhaps it's the blend of humor with a sense of doom, or maybe it's the strong, relatable characters who navigate a world turned upside down.

Whatever the reason, ‘Night of the Comet’ exceeds its B-movie classification by blending sharp writing with well-developed characters, transcending typical genre constraints. Its clever mix of horror, sci-fi, and comedy, coupled with a self-aware tone, elevates it from mere 80s kitsch to a cult classic, resonating with audiences beyond its expected scope.

In this episode, I dive deep into the heart of this cult phenomenon. Beyond my personal recollections and the path it set for me and my friends, we explore the layers that make 'Night of the Comet' a film worth revisiting. I'll look at the innovative vision of writer-director Thom Eberhardt, how he and the cast brought this story to life, and the distinctive 80s soundtrack that still echoes in the minds of its fans.

The cast of 'Night of the Comet' brought a dynamic energy and charm that significantly contributed to the film's lasting appeal. Anchored by the talents of Catherine Mary Stewart and Kelli Maroney, who played the lead sisters Regina and Samantha Belmont, the film captured the spirit of resilience and determination of youth in the face of catastrophe.

Stewart's portrayal of Regina combined strength and vulnerability, making her a relatable and compelling protagonist, while Maroney's Samantha offered a blend of youthful exuberance and wit. The chemistry between the two sisters provided a heartfelt and engaging core to the story.

Supporting roles, including Robert Beltran as Hector, added depth and humor to the narrative. Each cast member delivered performances that resonated authenticity and charisma, ensuring that 'Night of the Comet' wasn't just a display of 80s sci-fi tropes, but a movie with characters that viewers could genuinely care about and root for.

So, whether you're a long-time fan or new to this gem, this episode promises to offer fresh insights and reignite your appreciation for this quirky, end-of-the-world adventure. Tune in and join us on this retrospective journey.

Production Notes

This is the 312th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 14 of this season.

Second episode of 2024. This episode was planned for 2023 around Halloween, but got delayed.

I was very sick for the last few weeks. This is the first real recording I did since recovering. It felt good to record and do some editing. Hopefully I will get back on my more regular schedule.

This moves was on HBO a lot. I remember recording it at one point, and I watched that version of the film until I started working at the video store. Once I started working in video, I got more sensitive to quality and wanted better versions of all the movies I enjoyed.

I had two more retro commercials that I removed. I couldn’t find a ton of relevant stuff, so it felt like padding. So I removed them. I liked putting a Betamax commercial in here. It was either that or a mall commercial. Ultimately, the mall commercials were kinda boring sound-wise.

Kelli Maroney is very active on social media. You should follow her.

The Tami Holbrook version of Girls Just Want to Have Fun.

Sorry to sound so negative about Good Times videos. When I worked at Suncoast, we got a lot of returns on Good Times tapes.

I will include some clippings in a Bonus Clippings post on Patreon this weekend. Let me know if you would like me to include info from the area you lived in growing up.

This episode was supposed to be released before Frost the Snowman, but I got ill, and it was delayed. Still happy to have something to edit and mix while my voice recovers.

I have been having issues with YouTube lately. Until that had been worked out, I will not be posting episodes of the show there. I apologize for the inconvenience.

Follow Lou Lumenick on Twitter. He was my favorite childhood move reviewer.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.