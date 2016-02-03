Welcome to the Retroist Newhart Podcast. On today’s show I talk about the eighties’ sitcom hit, “Newhart”. I start off talking about how I would and still do run a good catchphrase into the ground (it is a compulsion of mine), then I move onto the show.

I talk about the cast, the creator, the characters, the “location” of the famous Inn, the show’s reception, the final episode, its music, and much much more. Newhart is an amazing show. I hope this might encourage people to check it out.

