Welcome to the Retroist New Coke Podcast. This week I talk about the soft drink debacle of the mid-1980s, New Coke.

I have mixed feelings about this era in history, so I am happy to get to discuss it.

After sharing some New Coke memories, I talk about the reasoning behind the switch, the chief architect behind the switch, its failure. And of course, the conspiracy theories it has spawned and a whole lot more.

