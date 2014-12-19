Welcome to the Retroist National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Podcast. On this episode of the show, we talk about the holiday classic, “Christmas Vacation.” I start off talking about my memorable experience decorating the house with holiday lights when I was a kid and how that did not go as planned. Then I talk about the plot of the film, the people in front of and behind the camera, the film’s reception, its sequels and prequels and much much more.

Vic Sage is back with a brand new, “Why Should I know this Person?” This week Vic sets his sights on Hollywood legend E.G. Marshall.

Production Notes

This is episode 180 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.