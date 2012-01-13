Welcome to the Retroist Murder She Wrote Podcast. Alright, we are back. After an all too lengthy break, we finally have a new episode of The Retroist Podcast. This is one all of you have been clamoring for, Murder, She Wrote. You haven’t? Okay, perhaps not a true clamor. But this show is wonderful. I am a huge fan and I am very happy to finally get around to covering it.

On the show I talk about how the show got started, some of the folks involved, its spinoff, and where you can find Murder, She Wrote outside of your TV set. metagirl joins the show again for a new top 5 list and music on the show was provided by Peachy. In this episode, we also have some very special music by Nick Everett who goes by nigidivitch. You can check out this work at his soundcloud page or listen to the song directly at his Youtube channel.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.