Welcome to the Retroist Ms Pac-Man Podcast. On this week’s show I talk all about the legendary video game, Ms. Pac-Man. This is one of my favorite arcade games and I thrilled to finally get to cover it. I begin the episode talking about my child Ms. Pac-Man shirt and how it almost got me into trouble. In this episode, I talk about the gameplay, its creator, ports, sequels and much much more.

I am joined again this week by Doug McCoy who has a brand new “Also Ran.” Listen to find out what was also going on when Ms. Pac-Man was released.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment, please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Ms Pac-Man Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.