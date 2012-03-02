Welcome to the Retroist Mr. Do Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about the arcade and home video game hit, Mr. Do! Mr. Do is a game that is in every way superior Dig Dug, despite what all those arcade snobs are saying.

I talk about some of the companies that made Mr. Do! (and some of their other titles), how to play the game, its sequels, and lots of other fun stuff.

Music on the show was provided by Peachy.

