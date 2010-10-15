Welcome to the Retroist Monster Squad Podcast. On today’s show we talk all about the eighties horror classic, The Monster Squad. This film is a cult classic that sometimes gets overlooked in the crowded field of eighties cult films. I start off by talking about how having missed seeing the film when it came out gave my friends the opportunity to pull a long-running joke on me. Then I cover the movie’s plot, production, cast, planned re-make, and much more.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.