Welcome to the Retroist Missile Command Podcast. On today’s show we talk all about the Atari classic, Missile Command. I begin by talking about how I was a Missile Command legend in my own mind. A game that everyone knows, but somehow still comes across as underrated. I talk about the game’s creation and creator, then I talk about records and strategy.

I have included some fun audio surprises in this episode, that I hope you will enjoy.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Missile Command Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.