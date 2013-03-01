Welcome to the Retroist Midnight Madness Podcast. On this week’s show, I talk all about the cult Disney Film from 1980, Midnight Madness. If you like a young Michael J. Fox and scavenger hunts, this could be the film for you.

I am joined again this week by Vic Sage who has a brand new “Why Should I Know this Person?” where he talks about his birthday buddy, Eddie Deezen.

