Retroist Memories Special II
Welcome to Episode 19 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. This is the final episode of the season In this episode, I invited people to submit their own memories of subjects I covered this season on the show.
This is my 2nd named Memory Special. It was fun to hear other people record their memories, and I hope everyone enjoys them.
Thanks to Vince Bray, Josh Stafford, Walt Keegan, Adam Strange, Christopher Tupa, Vic Sage, and The Projectionist for sharing. You are all superstars.
If you would like to be a part of a future Retroist show, please make sure to follow along with what I will be covering in the next season.
Production Notes
This show was updated on April 30th with a new file uploaded. It now had a brand-new memory!
This is the 19th episode of the 14th season of the podcast. It was the nineteenth episode I recorded this season. It is the final episode of the season.
