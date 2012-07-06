Welcome to the Retroist Meatballs Podcast. On today I talk about the 1979 Bill Murray comedy classic, Meatballs. I start off talking about the downside of stranger danger, but then I put that behind me and focus on the plot, the stars of the film, the people behind the scenes, the sequels and a much much more.

Music on the show was provided by Peachy (the David Naughton of Wales).

