Welcome to the Retroist McDonaldland Memories Podcast. On today show we talk about that magically delicious commercial world of McDonaldland. We concentrate on the main characters of the land and discuss their first appearance and the talent behind them.

We also talk about the rise and fall of this magical kingdom and speculate just a bit on the reason why.

Warning: If you enjoy McDonald’s food, this show might make you hungry.

