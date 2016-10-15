The Retroist
Welcome to the Retroist Mazes and Monsters Podcast. On today’s show, I start off by talking about my encounters with the film, but more importantly how my family reacted to it. As it turns out, I have a pretty cool family. After I get through that, I start talking about this 1982 telefilm. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, including the author of the original book, Rona Jaffe. Then I talk about the inspiration for the story, the plot and so much more.

The episode contains a great audio treat that was put together by Retroist contributor, blogger, and collector Greg (RetroArt). Greg tracked down the legendary dice wizard Lou Zocchi, who founded Gamescience, and got him to talk about how he feels about the Retroist Podcast.

Thanks to Greg and Lou for making my year with this. If you are a regular listener to the show, you can expect to hear this new audio in any RPG or game-related podcast I put out in the future.

Production Notes

  • This is episode 202 of the Retroist Podcast.

  • Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
For over a decade, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.
