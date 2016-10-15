Welcome to the Retroist Mazes and Monsters Podcast. On today’s show, I start off by talking about my encounters with the film, but more importantly how my family reacted to it. As it turns out, I have a pretty cool family. After I get through that, I start talking about this 1982 telefilm. I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, including the author of the original book, Rona Jaffe. Then I talk about the inspiration for the story, the plot and so much more.

The episode contains a great audio treat that was put together by Retroist contributor, blogger, and collector Greg (RetroArt). Greg tracked down the legendary dice wizard Lou Zocchi, who founded Gamescience, and got him to talk about how he feels about the Retroist Podcast.

Thanks to Greg and Lou for making my year with this. If you are a regular listener to the show, you can expect to hear this new audio in any RPG or game-related podcast I put out in the future.

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

🛒 Visit the Retroist Store 🛒

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is episode 202 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.