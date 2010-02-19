Welcome to the Retroist Max Headroom Podcast. This week I talk all about everyone’s favorite spokeshead Max Headroom. I start by talking about a memory I have of early computer animation and how I had way too high expectations of it in the 1980s.

Then I talk about the mighty Max. I talk about his UK origins, his jump to America, his work outside his two TV shows and much, much more.

