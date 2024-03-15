In 2009, I launched a podcast episode that delved into the iconic TV series "Magnum P.I.," a show that not only defined an era but also captured the hearts of millions with its thrilling adventures and charismatic lead, Thomas Magnum. Since that initial foray, my understanding of both podcasting and "Magnum P.I." has deepened significantly, compelling me to revisit the sun-soaked shores of Oahu for a revisit on this beloved series.

For those who tuned in to the original broadcast, you'll find echoes of the past mingled with a wealth of new insights and an improved audio quality. I am happy to report that Metagirl was nice enough to re-record her original portions of the episode to help capture a bit of the original magic.

Let's rewind to a younger version of myself, sprawled out in the living room with family, eagerly awaiting the latest escapades of Magnum, Higgins, T.C., and Rick. These evenings were more than just TV time; they were a gateway into a world of intrigue and camaraderie set against the backdrop of Hawaii's breathtaking landscapes. These memories have fueled my passion for "Magnum P.I." and helped inspire an unforgettable trip to Hawaii.

In this episode, we embark on a journey back to the show's inception, exploring the reason and people behind its creation. Ultimately, "Magnum P.I." wasn't just a detective show; it was a pop culture phenomenon

We'll dive into the series' evolution, its production and characters. By appreciating the nuanced performances and rich character development, we'll understand why "Magnum P.I." remains a touchstone of 1980s television.

Revisiting "Magnum P.I." for this podcast was an enriching experience, and I'm excited for you to join me on this nostalgic journey. Whether you're a long-time fan or newly introduced to the charms of Thomas Magnum and his eclectic circle of friends. The show really captured the spirit of its time and would leave a lasting mark on pop culture. So, adjust your Detroit Tigers cap, hop into the Ferrari, and let's again relive the magic of "Magnum P.I." together.

Listen and download the Magnum PI Revisited Podcast

Production Notes

This is the 316th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 18 of this season.

This is the 3rd time I revisited a topic on the show. The first was the Rubik’s Cube. I think the next one will be the VCR (maybe Ghostbusters).

This episode is about 60% longer than the original episode.

I chose to redo this episode since it has long been a fan favorite. I also love this series still and just finished a complete rewatch.

Metagirl is back and rerecorded her original segments exactly as they had been. We discussed altering them, but ultimately decided it was nice to recreate something from the original 2009 episode. Just let it be noted that I believe Metagirl would have changed every top episode to something different now (and so might I).

I had a lot more retro audio in this episode that I took out. It was already getting too long. Its funny I used to insert a lot more audio bits in the show with characters speaking. I forgot about that.

Audio is a lot cleaner.

If you want the show in HD, the best bet still is to import the Blu-Ray release from the UK.

When I first recorded the show, the new Magnum wasn’t on the horizon. They were still talking about reuniting the original cast. I mention the new show this time around, but I don’t go deep into it.

My initial story is a bit longer than the original. Even then, I cut out a lot of details.

Finally got to put in a little AT40 on the show. Wanted to do that for a while.

I won’t argue with people that the Magnum theme is iconic, but I really love the original jazzy theme. It has more of the energy that you were hearing in other detective shows at the time.

Why we didn’t get Magnum TV movies after the show wrapped is still a puzzle to me. Seems the perfect format for a “Retired” detective show. Maybe budget? Lack of interest from cast?

I will include some bonus clippings on Patreon this weekend.

I have been having issues with YouTube lately. Until that had been worked out, I will not be posting episodes of the show there. I apologize for the inconvenience.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.