Welcome to the Retroist Lost Boys Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the 80s horror classic, The Lost Boys. I begin by talking about my experience with people in my hometown dressing like the people in this film. Then I move onto the film, I talk about the movies’ plot, production, the printed material, the cast, and the sequels. I also talk a little bit about modern “vampires” vs “vampires” of the past.

