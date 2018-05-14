This week’s Retroist Podcast is about the classic toy from World’s of Wonder, Lazer Tag. I start the show with a story about how my friends and I spent a good part of an amazing summer playing Lazer Tag together. It is a cherished memory that would not have happened without Lazer Tag.

Then I move onto the toy itself. I discuss the origins of Lazer Tag, the company that made it, the animated series and much more.

This is my final episode of this season. Sadly, I did not get to all the subjects I wanted to cover. I did record them, but I was unhappy with the quality.

This episode took three recordings to finally get into a state I am happy with publishing. I hope you enjoy it and will send me suggestions for new shows. This is not a statement on the quality of the show, but more a commentary on my lack of skills as a podcaster.

I am hoping to one day throw diva-like tantrums and need to boost my ego by a lot more before I can do that.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great week.