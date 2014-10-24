Retroist Last Man on Earth Podcast

On this week’s show I talk all about the 1964 cult film classic, “The Last Man on Earth”. I start off talking about how the movie put me on edge after the first time I watched it. Then I talk about book it is based on, its author, the people in front of and behind the camera, the plot, its reception, other versions of the story that have made it onto the big screen and much more.

Music on the show was provided by Peachy (the Paul Sawtell of Wales).

Production Notes

This is episode 177 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.