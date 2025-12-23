Welcome to the Retroist Christmas Commercials III Podcast. Christmas is almost here. You know what that means? Time to buy stuff! That’s why this week’s show is all about the Christmas commercials that we love. I have done this format twice before and people liked it. So be warned, this show has a bit of a different format from the regular podcast. It is dedicated solely to holiday commercials. I hope you enjoy it.

I tried to break it down in little themes and also tried to not repeat what I have shared in past specials. I can also be limited by existing audio. A few commercials I found just had unsalvageable audio. Here are how I organized the show.

Atari Music Other Newspapers and Magazines Foods Cameras Beverages Colognes Stores Fast Food Toys

Production Notes

This is the 356th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 6 of Season 18.

I have said a few times that I wouldn’t do another one these specials. They are a challenge for me to choose, clean-up, and balance. But a few fans of the show really seem to enjoy them. So I started work on it last year after Christmas.

I think this might be my last one of these special, but keep emailing me and I will probably change my mind.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.