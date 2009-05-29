Welcome to the Retroist Land of the Lost Podcast. Today’s show is about the cult TV show and soon to be major motion picture, “Land of the Lost”. I talk about the original series and its cast, the 1991 reboot and briefly touch on the upcoming film (spoiler and plot free).

List fans rejoice, metagirl is back again, this time with the top 5 Land of the Lost episodes of all time.

Thanks for stopping by and I hope you enjoy the show.

