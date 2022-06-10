Welcome to the 2nd episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode is all about a film I have wanted to cover for years, the 1983 science-fantasy classic, Krull.

I start the episode talking about how my friends liked to play. A film like Krull could be very inspiring to us, but it could also lead to the dangerous shenanigans we seemed to love so much.

Then I move onto the movie itself. I talk about the production, cast, reception, music, possible toy line, the glaive (of course) and much, much more. I also found some fun retro audio clips to play that I think you will enjoy.

Krull is a cult film and is generally not on many people’s list of great films. That said, it’s compelling and not easily forgettable. That is due to the talented cast, the well-done cinematography and a great musical score by a film legend.

I can’t believe I didn’t release this episode sooner, Krull rules.

Production Notes

2nd episode of the new season!

Took over a minute of my opening story out of the final cut.

I had another story to tell that was about working in the video store where you could rent Krull, but went in a different direction.

I removed a lot about the cast in this one. That section was over 3 minutes longer before a final edit.

I removed some non-Krull retro audio to keep the length down a little more.

You should watch the Krull behind the scenes video.

Here is that Krull wedding gown ad I mention in the episode

I went off on a tirade about the dubbing in the film. It was short, but not needed.

Cut out a section about roleplaying in the world of Krull.

Removed some stuff about the games and video games.

Removed a section where I speculated as to why they chose to make the glaive a throwing weapon. In it, I also speculated about how often a person SHOULD be injured while trying to catch a glaive.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks to Christopher Tupa for the fun Krull promotional art he supplied this episode, to change thing s up this season, expect to see more Tupa art in comic form.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.