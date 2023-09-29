Welcome to the Retroist Kool-Aid Podcast, where we're about to dive into the world of a tasty and refreshing beverage that has quenched our thirst for nostalgia for generations. This week, we're stirring up some sweet memories as we explore the colorful world of Kool-Aid.

But before we take a sip of this flavorful journey, let me share a personal story about a miscalculation I made with some cherry Kool-Aid that haunted me for years. It's a tale of hubris that many of us can relate to, a reminder that sometimes our attempts to “have it all” don't quite go as planned.

Now, let's delve into the heart of it all - Kool-Aid itself. This beloved drink mix has a rich history, stretching back to its creation and evolution over the years. We'll explore how this iconic beverage came to be, from its humble beginnings to its status as a beloved household staple.

Kool-Aid isn't just a drink; it's a cultural phenomenon that has left its mark on advertising and pop culture. We'll dive into the colorful and memorable advertising campaigns that have introduced generations of kids to the joys of mixing up their own Kool-Aid concoctions. From the Kool-Aid Man crashing through walls to the catchy jingles, Kool-Aid commercials are a nostalgic treasure trove.

Having grown up with Kool-Aid, I consider myself lucky to be able to sip a glass and be transported back to the carefree days of childhood. It's a simple pleasure that carries with it a world of memories and emotions. We'll discuss how Kool-Aid has become more than just a drink; it's a vessel for nostalgia and a way to relive the flavors of our youth.

Listen and download the Kool-Aid Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is the 304th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 6 of this season.

If you look online, you can find examples of Fruit Smack packaging if you are curious about it.

This was supposed to be the week I released Columbo. It has been delayed until November.

If you listen to this on YouTube, the episode might be shorter than the mp3 version of the show. I sometimes have to remove some audio to play on YouTube.

I had a list of my favorite flavors as a sorta top 5 list. I took it out, Top 5 lists are metagirl’s thing.

Grape is my favorite flavor.

I don’t remember when my friends and I really got into Kool-Aid Guy, but at one point we were imitating him constantly.

Some great print advertising for Kool-Aid. I will include that in some bonus clippings for supporters of the show.

Kool-Aid Pops were good, but the advertising was better than the actual product.

I was totally convinced that the Kool-Aid guy’s mouth effect was a practical one and not animation. I racked my brain trying to figure out how they did it, when the obvious answer should have been, well, obvious.

Hopefully I didn’t oversell either of the games. The Atari version works well and is fun, but it is not extremely replayable.

I had four more pieces of retro audio, but decided to remove them to tighten up the show.

I have used the term, “drinking the Kool-Aid” without really thinking about what exactly it meant to the people who it referred to. So, I am going to try to abandon using that phrase.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.