Welcome to the Retroist Karate Kid Podcast. On this episode of the show, I talk about the eighties martial arts dramedy classic, The Karate Kid. I begin by talking about a friend of mine who was really into the Karate Kid and how I never found out why (and how I regret that). Then I talk about the people in front of and behind the cameras, the plot, reception, deleted scenes, soundtrack, sequels, animated series and much much more.

