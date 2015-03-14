Welcome to the Retroist Just One of the Guys Podcast. On today’s show, I start off talking about my time working at the video store (again). And about how videotape pausing was not restricted to “Fast Times”. Then I talk about the subject of this episode, the 1985 comedy classic, “Just One of the Guys.”

What specifically do I talk about you ask? Oh, not only do I reveal my love for the Care Bears Movie. Which I am not ashamed of AT ALL. I also try to pronounce Jacoby properly and talk about the crew, the cast, the plot, the soundtrack, its reception, a movie with a similar name, and much more.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.