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The Retroist

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Retroist Joysticks Podcast
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Retroist Joysticks Podcast

Totally awesome podcast about a video game movie!
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Retroist
Mar 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Also Available via Patreon

Joysticks (or Joy Sticks) was never one of the big “video game” movies. It did not arrive with the reputation of Tron or WarGames, and even at the time it probably felt a little cheap and a little thrown together. But for kids who were completely locked in on video games, that almost did not matter. If it had cabinets in it, if it had an arcade, if it l…

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