Joysticks (or Joy Sticks) was never one of the big “video game” movies. It did not arrive with the reputation of Tron or WarGames, and even at the time it probably felt a little cheap and a little thrown together. But for kids who were completely locked in on video games, that almost did not matter. If it had cabinets in it, if it had an arcade, if it l…
Retroist Joysticks Podcast
Totally awesome podcast about a video game movie!
Mar 28, 2026
∙ Paid
The Retroist Podcast
For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.
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